Actress Hayden Panettiere dies, aged 36 Hayden Panettiere, who starred in "Remember the Titans" as a child actor and rose to fame in the sci-fi series "Heroes," has died at the age of 36, her publicist confirmed to CBS News. Panettiere's father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement issued through the publicist, Kasey Kitchen: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen. We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss." Police in Greenville, South Carolina said in a statement that officers and EMS personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive female at Judson Mill Lofts and provided medical assistance but the person, "later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene."