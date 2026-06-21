Abbott slams Democratic candidates at Texas GOP convention Texas Republican leaders repeated their urgent message at the state party's recent convention in Houston: unity drives victory. Even so, Republicans made a major change in party leadership, selecting Vice Chair D'rinda Randall as their new Chair of the Texas GOP over existing Chairman Abraham George. Paige the Elephant was also brought to the convention in a surprise appearance after Governor Greg Abbott's speech. As she was being escorted around the venue, she stopped to urinate on the floor. Abbott is seeking a fourth term, and during his speech to attendees, he criticized the top three Democrats on the statewide ballot this fall.