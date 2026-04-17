A decade later, Missy Bevers’ family shares how they’ve lived with loss and scrutiny Missy Bevers’ family is marking 10 years without answers in her killing. The Midlothian mother of three was murdered in 2016 while preparing to teach a fitness class at a church, a case that drew national attention after surveillance video showed a person in tactical gear inside the building. Despite thousands of tips, the case remains unsolved. Her husband and daughters recently shared how they’ve coped with grief, public scrutiny and the memories they hold onto as they continue to live with the loss.