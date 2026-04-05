A closer look at school choice applications by the numbers, Dallas City Hall controversy The Texas Comptroller's Office said it received 274,183 applications to take part in the state's new taxpayer-funded school choice program called Texas Education Freedom Accounts. State representatives discuss what they think about the statistics following the conclusion of the application process. Some Dallas city council members say they were caught off guard, others express outrage over Dallas City Hall conversations had by City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Gay Donnell Willis defended Tolbert, saying, "Our city manager is our chief executive officer."