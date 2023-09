7-year-old finds diamond at state park 7-year-old Aspen Brown found a 3 Carat brown diamond at Crater of Diamond State Park in Arkansas. Aspen was celebrating her birthday at the park, which is well known for being a place where visitors can find diamonds. Most don't find one, but Aspen happened to spot a pea-sized brown diamond near the fence line. If you're looking to find a diamond in the rough, the state park is a four hour drive from DFW.