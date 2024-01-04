Watch CBS News

7 Cowboys players headed to Pro Bowl

Seven different Cowboys players are headed to the Pro Bowl. That's going to include quarterback Dak Prescott, who's making his third appearance on the list, and then also CeeDee lamb and Zach Martin on offense, among others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.