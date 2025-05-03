Watch CBS News

2025 HP Buddy Bowl underway in Dallas

Highland Park High School hosts the football event, which is open to athletes with special needs of all ages and from any North Texas school district. If you'd like to watch the game, visit: https://www.gameonsportsnetwork.com/buddybowl2025/.
