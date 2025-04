2 dead, at least 5 injured in active shooter incident on campus; suspect identified as 20-year-old Police said the gunman was believed to be a 20-year-old FSU student. He has been identified as the son of a Leon County deputy sheriff who has been at the agency for 18 years, law enforcement said at the briefing. The shooter used his mother's former service weapon, now owned by her as a personal handgun, which was found at the scene, police said.