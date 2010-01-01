Doug Dunbar is co-anchor of CBS News Texas at 5, 7 and 10 p.m.

He is passionate about bringing Dallas-Fort Worth viewers the news that affects their lives, but he's equally dedicated to making a real difference in the community. In 2016, Doug competed in the Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Kona, Hawaii as part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Team in Training program. It was the journey of a lifetime in more ways than one, and when it was all over, Doug raised $156,000 for the fight against blood cancers!

Doug has been honored with multiple EMMY Awards for his work, and in 2014, he was recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for his reporting on a group of local D Day veterans' emotional return to Normandy, France. Doug's support for members of our armed forces and their families is very personal; He lost his father, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Clarence Dunbar, in Vietnam. He was then raised by his mom, Inge, who -- among many other things -- taught him to speak German fluently.

An accomplished pilot, Doug is one of the few civilians who've ever had to chance to fly both the F-16 and the FA-18. Even catapulting from the deck of the USS Harry S Truman AND trapping (landing) on it!

And random fact: he's a former National Champion and record holder (since broken!) in the obscure sport of barefoot waterskiing!

However, Doug will tell you that nothing in the world is more important to him than his role as husband and proud daddy of two.

Follow On Social Media