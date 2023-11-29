Your Dollars & Sense: Holiday spending expected to grow this year

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The holiday season is upon us. But while it's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, between decorating your home and shopping for presents, this can be an expensive time of year for a lot of people.

One in four people are still paying off holiday debt from last year, according to WalletHub. Even so, the personal finance company projects holiday sales are expected to increase 3% - 4% this year.

WalletHub recently released a report using different metrics to estimate the maximum holiday spending amount for consumers in 550 cities across the county. Here's a look at where some North Texas cities ranked:

3. Frisco - $3,546

5. Flower Mound - $3,485

22. Allen - $2.964

30. Plano - $2,566

145. Denton - $1,529

152. Arlington - $1,502

356. Fort Worth - $1,013

409. Dallas - $934

