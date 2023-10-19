Watch CBS News
Local News

Dollars & Sense: The importance of a good credit score

By Keith Russell, Lexi Salazar, Katie Standing

/ CBS Texas

Dollars & Sense: Why is credit so important?
Dollars & Sense: Why is credit so important? 02:23

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Like it or not, credit is essential. From getting a car, to buying a home, good credit can make a world of difference. 

The better your credit score, the better rate you'll get when trying to buy a house, car or any other major purchase when you're not paying for it all at once with cash. 

And the opposite is also true: the worse your credit, the worse your rate on any loan. 

Your credit score can also be a factor in whether a landlord decides to rent to you. If your credit is bad enough, it signals you're a risk and may not make rent payments on time. 

This is a topic CBS News Texas anchor Keith Russell knows a lot about. Watch the video at the top of this page to hear Keith talk about his struggle repairing a bad credit score. He also has some advice to share from what he learned during that experience.

Keith Russell
Keith-Russell_cbsdfw.jpg

Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS11 starting in 2015.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 9:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.