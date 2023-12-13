Watch CBS News
Your Dollars & Sense: White Elephant dos and don'ts

By Keith Russell, Lexi Salazar, Katie Standing, Mike Kinney

NORTH TEXAS — How many items have you checked off your holiday shopping list? Are there some people you just don't know how to shop for? 

It's a common concern, especially if you're participating in a workplace gift swap. 

This week, Keith shares some dos and don'ts on shopping for white elephant gifts for coworkers. Some of his tips: 

  • Buy a gift that isn't too specific. Practical items like Bluetooth headphones or speakers are things that a lot of people can enjoy. 
  • Try buying items in colors that are neutral. Not everyone likes bright colors! 
  • Stay away from gifts that could be construed as offensive. 

Every week, CBS News Texas anchor Keith Russell tackles a personal finance segment in his segment Your Dollars & Sense.

Keith Russell
Keith-Russell_cbsdfw.jpg

Keith Russell is our morning news anchor and was a sports anchor/reporter for CBS11 starting in 2015.

December 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

