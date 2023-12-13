Your Dollars & Sense: White Elephant dos and don'ts
NORTH TEXAS — How many items have you checked off your holiday shopping list? Are there some people you just don't know how to shop for?
It's a common concern, especially if you're participating in a workplace gift swap.
This week, Keith shares some dos and don'ts on shopping for white elephant gifts for coworkers. Some of his tips:
- Buy a gift that isn't too specific. Practical items like Bluetooth headphones or speakers are things that a lot of people can enjoy.
- Try buying items in colors that are neutral. Not everyone likes bright colors!
- Stay away from gifts that could be construed as offensive.
Every week, CBS News Texas anchor Keith Russell tackles a personal finance segment in his segment Your Dollars & Sense. Watch it every Wednesday on CBS News Texas at 7 p.m. on TXA 21.
