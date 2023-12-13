Your Dollars & Sense: White Elephant dos and don'ts

NORTH TEXAS — How many items have you checked off your holiday shopping list? Are there some people you just don't know how to shop for?

It's a common concern, especially if you're participating in a workplace gift swap.

This week, Keith shares some dos and don'ts on shopping for white elephant gifts for coworkers. Some of his tips:

Buy a gift that isn't too specific. Practical items like Bluetooth headphones or speakers are things that a lot of people can enjoy.

Try buying items in colors that are neutral. Not everyone likes bright colors!

Stay away from gifts that could be construed as offensive.

Every week, CBS News Texas anchor Keith Russell tackles a personal finance segment in his segment Your Dollars & Sense. Watch it every Wednesday on CBS News Texas at 7 p.m. on TXA 21.

Here are some topics Keith has recently covered: