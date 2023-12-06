Your Dollars & Sense: Is it time to cut the cord?

NORTH TEXAS — More Americans are cutting the cord to cut costs.

Nielsen data shows that in October, more Americans watched television by streaming than any other method -- nearly 37%.

But with so many options and rising subscription prices, does switching to streaming really help you save dollars? Short answer: it depends.

Here are some pieces of advice from Keith to help keep your streaming costs low:

Take advantage of of the free apps on your streaming device. For example, the CBS News App and Pluto TV. You can watch CBS News Texas newscasts on both platforms.

Subscriptions for paid apps don't seem too high, but if you subscribe to them all, the cost can quickly add up.

If there's just one show or movie you want to watch on a certain platform, it may be worth signing up for a trial period, binging and then canceling before you get charged.

