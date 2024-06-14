Young designers showcasing work at Juneteenth Fashion Show

NORTH TEXAS -- Fashion has always been a good fit for Morgan Akins.

"I've actually been designing since I was 9ish, and how it started, my mom gave me fabric markers and so I would take old T-shirts and draw on them," Akins said.

Akins, a rising senior at Cedar Hill High School, is one of the high school designers who will get a chance to showcase their pieces at the 3rd annual Juneteenth Fashion Show at Legacy West in Plano.

"To me, that is amazing because it's able to showcase black artists and then a lot of black artists that may not have a lot of recognition like us high school kids," Akins said.

Her friends Liyel and Camille will model her designs. Akins says her creations are full of color and often carry themes close to her heart.

"Growth, individualism, being true to yourself and how growing up as a teenager and a black teenager especially can not always be easy," said Akins. "But by being true to yourself you can always make your dreams come true."

The Juneteenth Fashion Show is designed to amplify the voices of local black fashion designers and businesses.

"It's also a fun opportunity to do something different for Juneteenth that we don't really see," said Leah Frazier, CEO of Think Three Media, and one of the show's organizers.

It's a celebration at the crossroads of black culture and art to kick off Juneteenth in style.

Tickets are on sale at LegacyWest.com and will benefit the creation of the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth.