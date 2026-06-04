Wylie East assistant principal allegedly offered alcohol, lingerie money to teen for "sexual conduct," police say

A Wylie East High School assistant principal was arrested Thursday after police said he offered alcohol and money for lingerie to a recent graduate in exchange for sexual conduct.

Zachary Neu, 32, of Richardson, is facing a charge of compelling prostitution under age 18 after being taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Wylie Police Department.

Allegations involve recent graduate

Zachary Neu, 32, of Richardson Wylie Police Department

Police said Neu communicated inappropriately with a 2026 Wylie East graduate, attempting to engage the minor in sexual activity.

Authorities said no additional victims are currently known.

District, police urge vigilance

Police urged anyone with concerns about interactions with Neu to contact the Wylie Police Department.

Wylie ISD officials said the district has cooperated fully and notified parents once police determined it was safe.

"These allegations are thoroughly investigated and addressed when they are reported," Wylie police said in a news release. "We encourage parents to speak with their children regarding appropriate communication and conduct with adults and the different avenues to report any interaction that makes them uncomfortable."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.