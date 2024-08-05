Watch CBS News
World Series champion Texas Rangers to visit White House

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Bidien will welcome the World Series champion Texas Rangers to the White House on Thursday.

Visiting the White House is a customary honor for each year's World Series champion. It will be the first time for a Rangers visit.

This will be Bruce Bochy's fourth visit to the White House as the defending World Series champion manager following trips with the San Francisco Giants in 2011, 2013, and 2015.  

Texas won its first championship in franchise history by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the 2023 Fall Classic on November 1. 

Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Young, manager Bruce Bochy and players, coaches, and field staff from the 2023 World Champions will fly from Texas to Washington, D.C. after Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. All are expected to meet with Mr. Biden around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. 

After the ceremony, the Rangers will travel to New York to open a three-game series against the Yankees. 

