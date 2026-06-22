World Cup sticker craze takes off in North Texas

For more than five decades, the Panini World Cup sticker album has been a cherished World Cup tradition for soccer fans around the world.

Now, with Dallas Stadium hosting so many matches, it appears the craze is taking over in North Texas.

At Soccer City in Richardson, World Cup Panini World Cup sticker albums and packs had been flying off the shelves.

"It is insane!" store manager Alexis Quintana said. "It has been a really cool experience."

For as long as she can remember, the store manager said she's been a collector.

"Most definitely, I did start with my dad when I was younger," she said. "It has brought us together. We watched the games, we do the books. I kind of get to know some of the players."

Fans buy packs featuring players, team crests, stadiums, and tournament cards. Then they try to fill every spot in the album. This year's edition is the biggest ever, with close to 1,000 stickers.

Every pack of stickers is random, so collectors end up with duplicates. That's where sticker swaps come in.

"We had one here a couple weeks ago here at the store," Quintana said. "Very cool experience. It brought a lot of people into the store."

"I like collecting the France ones because I support them and what is most exciting about it is when you find good players," Neriah Mofor said.

It's not just kids joining the hunt.

"It's been pretty crazy trying to find them," Denise Gonzalez said. "We're trying to dig through all the stores and find all these Coke bottles everywhere, but it's been really hard to find them."

Soccer City recently sold out of its inventory and now, another shipment is on the way.