Woman wanted in connection to deadly Fort Worth hit-and-run turns herself in

Family pleads for justice after 12-year-old boy killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH – A woman who was wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old boy has turned herself in.

The incident happened on Nov. 14 around 8 p.m. near the 3700 block of Stalcup Road in southeast Fort Worth. Apollo Rogers was out with his 15-year-old sister when a Jeep Cherokee hit him and left the scene.

On Nov. 19, an arrest warrant was issued for Precious Crosby, 33, for collision causing death.

Fort Worth police said Crosby turned herself in on Nov. 25 to a local police sector. She was taken into custody without incident.

"He didn't deserve that," said Tarena Carter, Rogers' stepmother. "He really did not deserve that, to lose his life the way he did."

Following the hit-and-run, Rogers' family called on the suspect, now identified as Crosby, to do the right thing and turn herself in.

Fort Worth police reported that Rogers was crossing the crosswalk at the proper time, but the driver was speeding and ran the red light. The driver hit him and kept going.

Rogers was a 7th grader at Fort Worth ISD's Young Men's Leadership Academy. His family said he loved anime, video games and spending time with his family.

"He was an outgoing, lovable person," Carter said. "Everybody at school loved him. He loved traveling with his dad and everything. Liked to play video games or play on his phone."