Woman who supplied fentanyl to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students sentenced to 20 months in prison

By Julia Falcon

CARROLLTON – A woman who admitted to supplying fentanyl to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students has been sentenced.

Magaly Mejia Cano was sentenced to 20 months in prison but will receive credit for her time served in jail for the last 13 months. She will be released later this year and faces supervised release for six years.

Cano was indicted last February, along with two others, on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Investigators say Cano, Luis Eduardo Navarrete and Jason Xavier Villanueva were selling fake OxyContin and Percocet laced with fentanyl. They used multiple Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students between the ages of 14 and 16 to distribute the drugs to other students.

Cano was the first person to plead guilty in the drug distribution scheme, which has been linked to at least 12 juvenile overdoses – three of them fatal – in Carrollton and Flower Mound since September 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

