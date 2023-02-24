Watch CBS News
3 indicted in connection with string of fentanyl poisonings in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

By Julia Falcon

Efforts from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to root out drug abuse
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Three people have been indicted in connection with selling fentanyl-laced drugs to teens in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, poisoning nine and killing three.

Luis Eduardo Navarrete, Magaly Mejia Cano and Jason Xavier Villanueva were indicted in federal court on Feb. 22.

Navarrete, Cano and Villanueva have each been indicted on a count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. In addition to that charge, Villanueva has been charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to recently unsealed court documents, federal investigators started watching Navarrete and Cano's home near R.L. Turner High School in early January.

Villanueva was arrested on Feb. 14 and made his initial court appearance the next day. Navarrete and Cano were arrested on Feb. 15.

Investigators said they were selling fake OxyContin and Percocet laced with fentanyl, using at least eight students between the ages of 14 and 16 to distribute the drugs to other students.

The trial for this case begins on May 1.

