Woman killed in possible jugging case in Arlington

ARLINGTON — A 56-year-old woman is dead following a possible jugging case in Arlington Friday morning.

The woman's identity is not being released at this time, but Arlington Police say the woman worked at a business in the shopping center where she was attacked.

Someone passing by reported seeing a woman engaged in a physical struggle with a man in the 6500 block of New York Ave says Arlington Police.

From their investigation, officers have determined that the woman went to work after stopping at a local bank.

Police believe that the suspect followed the woman to her place of employment and attempted to rob her.

During the struggle, investigators say the woman may have fallen and been hit by the suspect's vehicle as he was fleeing the scene.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives do not have an accurate description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Detective Stafford at 817-459-5739. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.