Woman killed after crashing into light pole in Arlington

By ShaCamree Gowdy

ARLINGTON – A 30-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

At approximately 12:04 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a crash in the 2800 block of N. Collins Street at the northwest corner of the intersection, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they found a white 2018 Kia Forte with significant damage.

Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle left the roadway, drove over a curb and struck a light pole, the news release states. Crash investigators determined that excessive speed was a factor and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities have not ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor, the news release states.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the driver's identity once next of kin have been notified.

