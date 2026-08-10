Woman wanted in 1996 murder of 3-year-old daughter arrested in Mexico

The woman wanted in the 1996 murder of her own 3-year-old daughter has been arrested in Mexico after years on the run, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said.

Maria Narez, 48, was arrested in Mexico on Saturday.

Tarrant County District Attorney

In mid-November 1996, Narez shook her daughter, Kasandra White, and threw the child into a wall, causing her head to strike a door, according to the 1999 Tarrant County grand jury indictment.

"The DA's office never gave up on bringing Narez back to face the charge against her and answer for the death of her daughter," the county's office said in a statement.

The DA's office thanked Mexico Interpol, the U.S. Marshals Mexico Foreign Field Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Justice-Office of International Affairs, DA Investigators Tiffany Johnson and Victor Espino-Nevarez, and Assistant DA Steven Elliott for their work in capturing Narez.