Watch CBS News
Local News

Foul smell leads to woman's body in North Texas home bought at auction, Addison police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

A woman was found dead inside an Addison home just purchased at auction, police say.

On Wednesday, the new homeowner inadvertently made a grim discovery when he went to visit the home he had recently purchased. He told police as soon as he walked into the home in the 17000 block of Planters Row, he noticed a strong smell and immediately called the authorities.

When the officers entered the home, they found the body of a woman, who appeared to have been dead for quite some time. 

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, took custody of the body, and will determine the cause and manner of death.  

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Addison Police Department.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue