Foul smell leads to woman's body in North Texas home bought at auction, Addison police say

A woman was found dead inside an Addison home just purchased at auction, police say.

On Wednesday, the new homeowner inadvertently made a grim discovery when he went to visit the home he had recently purchased. He told police as soon as he walked into the home in the 17000 block of Planters Row, he noticed a strong smell and immediately called the authorities.

When the officers entered the home, they found the body of a woman, who appeared to have been dead for quite some time.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, took custody of the body, and will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Addison Police Department.