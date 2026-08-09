Woman and dog found dead in vehicle in McKinney Walmart parking lot, police say

A woman and a dog have been found dead in a vehicle in a McKinney Walmart parking lot on Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the store at 3350 Virginia Pkwy. around 4:30 p.m., after a 53-year-old Jaton Lee had been found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Police said a dog was also found dead inside the vehicle.

McKinney police said the Criminal Investigations Division and the Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.