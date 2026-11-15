Woman dies after falling from parking garage in Plano, police say

A woman has died after falling from the third floor of a parking garage near Legacy West in Plano, police said Sunday.

According to Plano police, officers responded to the 7400 block of Windrose Avenue after a report of a woman who had fallen from the third floor of an adjacent parking garage.

Plano Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified her and have not said what led up to the fall.

The investigation is ongoing.