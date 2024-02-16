Winter temperatures return this weekend

NORTH TEXAS – As a cold front moved in mid-day, expect the return to February temperatures this weekend.

Strong north winds have dropped out temperatures this afternoon. We started VERY warm this morning. By lunch hour, we were in the 70s. We won't see temperatures that warm again until next week.

Get those winter coats out if heading out tonight.

Many locations around the Metroplex will hit freezing or below tomorrow morning.

Expect a high tomorrow only in the mid-40s, the coldest day this month. It'll also be rather breezy. Tomorrow morning wind chills in the 20's so put on some layers before you head out the door:

A cold day tomorrow, the coldest of the month I'm betting. Sunday will be a little warmer with more sunshine and less wind. Monday (President's Day) will be even better.

The coldest morning will be Sunday. Freezing temperatures are expected over all of north Texas. This will be the first freeze of February for many locations across the Metroplex:

By Thursday, we are in the 80's for the first time since early December. No rain is in the forecast in the week ahead.