Watch CBS News
Local News

Winter temperatures return this weekend

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Expect weekend morning temperatures near freezing
Expect weekend morning temperatures near freezing 03:16

NORTH TEXAS – As a cold front moved in mid-day, expect the return to February temperatures this weekend.

wx 2.17
CBS News Texas

Strong north winds have dropped out temperatures this afternoon. We started VERY warm this morning. By lunch hour, we were in the 70s. We won't see temperatures that warm again until next week.

Get those winter coats out if heading out tonight.

wx 2.17
CBS News Texas

Many locations around the Metroplex will hit freezing or below tomorrow morning.

Expect a high tomorrow only in the mid-40s, the coldest day this month. It'll also be rather breezy. Tomorrow morning wind chills in the 20's so put on some layers before you head out the door:

wx 2.17
CBS News Texas

A cold day tomorrow, the coldest of the month I'm betting. Sunday will be a little warmer with more sunshine and less wind. Monday (President's Day) will be even better.

The coldest morning will be Sunday. Freezing temperatures are expected over all of north Texas. This will be the first freeze of February for many locations across the Metroplex:

wx 2.17
CBS News Texas

By Thursday, we are in the 80's for the first time since early December. No rain is in the forecast in the week ahead.

Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 9:22 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.