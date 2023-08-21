Winning $8M Lotto Texas ticket sold at Tiger Mart in Weatherford

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two months have passed since someone in Weatherford claimed their winning $8 million Lotto Texas jackpot prize.

Tiger Mart via Facebook

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (2-5-13-16-23-38) and was bought at Tiger Mart 51, located at 102 E. Interstate 20.

They selected the cash option and ended up pocketing more than $4.7 million before taxes. Not bad!

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

Good luck!