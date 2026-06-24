Widow, Plano resolve code enforcement issues in time for her birthday

Rita Rae has a lot to celebrate. She has resolved code‑enforcement issues that once threatened criminal violations and a potential lien on her home of 54 years.

"There are things about the house I miss, but it was time to move on. It's time to get away from the harassment of the city," said Rae, who asked CBS News Texas not to use her last name.

Rae and the city of Plano had been battling over code infractions since June 2024. Plano said Rae's home was never in danger of a lien, but officials said they needed her to address health and safety standards.

"And you have neighbors who are complaining, and there's concerns about rodents and overgrowth on a property, and there are other security issues that are involved, we have to get involved at some point," Curtis Howard said.

Police entry raises new concerns

Howard said Plano dropped its pursuit because Rae sold her home, calling it the turning point in the case. Before that, he said, contact with the 80‑year‑old woman was limited but sufficient to determine she was of sound mind.

Search warrants obtained by CBS News Texas show Plano police entered the home through an unsecured door while Rae was sleeping. She woke up to officers inside, her attorney said.

An arrest affidavit said officers found water leaking from the bathroom ceiling onto the floor and black growth on interior surfaces in the bathroom, living room and hallway. Investigators also reported overgrown grass, structural damage to the roof and garage, and plumbing in need of major repair.

"I had no money, and they just kept calling me and saying, fix this, fix that," Rae said. "And I was getting estimates from people, and those estimates, like on plumbing, $35 to $45,000, and I was having trouble getting help, getting groceries."

Community members step in to assist

With her permission, Rae's medical transport driver posted her challenges on Nextdoor. Retired attorney Andy Trusevich responded and took her case pro bono.

"I do not believe a jury would've convicted Rita of any criminal charges," Trusevich said. "And if they did convict her of any criminal charges – property code violations, they would've either put in zero or a dollar, and Plano would've had more egg on their face than they already do."

Trusevich criticized city officials, saying he accomplished more with Rae in weeks than Plano did in two years.

"We just sat her down, said, here's the realities of things. What would you like to do? And she made her own decisions," he said.

Sale of longtime home brings closure

Rae sold her nearly 1,500‑square‑foot home with help from Trusevich's team: Donna Wilkerson and Gregory Knoop. She said it was time to move on from a place she could no longer afford on a fixed income. A GoFundMe created to help her brought in little support.

Knoop said Rae's situation was complicated and rare.

"When we meet older people with no remaining family, the honor and rewarding feeling of improving their lives is truly priceless for Donna and me," he said.

City says cases like this are common

Rae's case is not unusual, according to both Knoop and Wilkerson—and Plano officials agree.

"So this is something that we see on a regular basis. We have all sorts of programs that we provide opportunities to people who are going through hard times to take advantage of," Howard said. "But we can't force them to take advantage of those programs."

Rae was not required to speak with Plano, even with code violations pending.

New home brings stability and support

She is now focused on her new apartment in an active senior living community, where maintenance is included. Her team donated new furniture and televisions to help her settle in.

Wednesday also marked the first time Rae celebrated her birthday since her husband, Gary, died in 2012.

"Since then, she has not had anybody wish her happy birthday," Trusevich said.

With no family, Rae's team stepped in with balloons, gifts, refreshments and a birthday song for the now‑81‑year‑old.