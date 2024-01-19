White Settlement Police get a sticky new tech tool for police chases

WHITE SETTLEMENT- The White Settlement Police Department has a new tool to make police chases safer.

"Pursuits, while sometimes necessary, can be dangerous situations for officers and the community," Police Chief Christopher Cook said.

WSPD is equipping its fleet with StarChase, an innovative technology that shoots from an officer's cruiser with the push of a button. Launchers send the device into an offender's vehicle with a GPS tracker guided by a laser to hit the target.

"We are optimistic that StarChase will create opportunities to allow the GPS mapping to position our responding officers in the best possible outcome to safely apprehend suspects and recover felonious vehicles," Cook said.

The tracker relays real-time data like speed, distance, and direction to make police chases more efficient.

"As an additional pursuit intervention tool, I look forward to seeing the results of this real-world technology in the North Texas region," Cook said.

According to Cook, the technology will not eliminate police chases altogether. StarChase is said to have an 85 percent apprehension rate.