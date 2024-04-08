Total eclipse North Texas forecast: Partly sunny for totality before severe threat

Happy eclipse day! The First Alert weather team is expecting a mix of high and low clouds today, but there will be breaks in the clouds right around totality!

Keep in mind that there will still be cloud cover in the area during the event, which may obscure viewing depending on your location.

Even with the cloud cover we will still experience darkness.

Following the eclipse please be weather-aware. Storms will begin to develop as little as two to three hours after totality, especially southeast of DFW.

Make your plans now for where you will seek shelter if a storm heads your way, and have multiple ways of receiving warning information.

The main threat this evening is large hail to the size of golf balls or greater, but tornadoes and damaging winds are also possible.

If you are camping tonight, you are encouraged to move into a sturdy structure; The weather will be active much of the night and you may only have a few minutes to seek shelter.

Storm coverage will increase through the evening hours especially east of I-35. Then as we near midnight, another line of storms will move in from the northwest and track east through the Metroplex, with the greatest risk north of I-20.

The hail threat this evening is significant across all North Texas with hail to the size of golf balls and even softballs possible.

Tornadoes are also possible this evening and into Tuesday morning. Please plan ahead for where you will go if a tornado warning is issued for your area.

The safest place is in the interior of the structure on the lower level. You want as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Stay away from windows and cover yourself with blankets and pillows if possible.

If you are driving during severe weather, do not seek cover under an overpass.

Travel is going to be rough on Tuesday morning as yet another round of storms moves into the Metroplex around daybreak.

Storms will likely continue into the midday hours before a brief lull in activity. Severe storms capable of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and localized flooding are all possible.

The flooding threat will increase heading into Tuesday afternoon following multiple rounds of rain.

A flood watch has been issued for our eastern counties starting this evening through Wednesday morning where the highest rainfall totals are expected. Widespread rainfall totals of 1"-3" are likely across the rest of North Texas.

Remember to never drive through water-covered roadways, as you don't know how deep the water is and you could put yourself in a life-threatening situation.

After the system clears out Wednesday night, we see a return of sunshine and quiet conditions with warming temperatures heading into the weekend.