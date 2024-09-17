Wheels for Wellness: Join CBS Texas in the fight against cancer

Wheels for Wellness: Join CBS Texas in the fight against cancer

FORT WORTH — Nearly 300,000 men in the U.S. have been diagnosed with prostate cancer this year. About 35,000 of them won't survive, according to the American Cancer Society. It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in men in the U.S.

CBS Texas is proud to take a stand in the fight against cancer. Our community partners host an annual event called Wheels for Wellness, a car show that also provides screenings for men over 40. Dozens of classics, muscle cars, and vintage rides line Main Street in downtown Fort Worth while our partners at Texas Health provide PSA testing (prostate-specific antigen) for free.

Wheels for Wellness in downtown Fort Worth

Prostate cancer happens when cells in the prostate grow out of control.

American Cancer Society data show prostate cancer diagnoses have increased 3% per year in the last decade. The rate of advanced-stage prostate cancer has climbed 5% per year. Prostate cancers occur only in men since women don't have a prostate gland, but a very small percentage of women can develop cancer in glands, like the Skene's gland, that function similarly to the prostate.

The National Institutes of Health says PSA screenings, have "demonstrated fewer prostate cancer-specific deaths in randomized trials." These screenings remain the "single most widely utilized and recommended screening test for the early detection of prostate cancer."

Wheels for Wellness is free to the public and PSA screenings are free for men over 40. Join Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett for the awards ceremony and take a picture with Mobile 11. It's no muscle car but it's the next best thing, a stormchaser. Hope to see you there!

Wheels for Wellness

When: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Where: Sundance Square, Fort Worth

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.