What you need to know before going to Globe Life Field for Texas Rangers Opening Day

We're ready for the Rangers' opening day, are you??

We're ready for the Rangers' opening day, are you??

We're ready for the Rangers' opening day, are you??

ARLINGTON – It's Opening Day!

The Texas Rangers start the season as defending World Series Champions in Arlington against the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before you go.

When is first pitch?

First pitch is just after 6:35 p.m.

If you get to your seat earlier though, the World Series Championship banner drop will happen about 20 minutes before first pitch.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are completely sold out on the official website but you can still find resale tickets. Buyer beware – nosebleed tickets start at around $190 on some websites.

How much is parking?

Pre-paid parking at Globe Life Field is sold out. If you don't have a pre-paid pass, plan to arrive early as lots open at 2 p.m. Prepare to pay more for parking and have your credit cards ready!

If you're taking a rideshare to the stadium, the pickup/drop-off zone is located at the Chatman Cutoff, next to Lot C.

What will the weather be like?

There will be lots of sunshine and breezy southerly winds with temperatures in the low 70s. Hold on to your hats when you leave the game – winds will increase overnight and ramp up even more on Friday.

MORE: