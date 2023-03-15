Mild and breezy weather today, but severe storms possible tomorrow

Warmer with some clouds today, but severe storms possible tomorrow

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Happy Wednesday! A sunny start with clouds moving in later today.

Morning temperatures in the 40s will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Strong southerly winds will gust to 35 mph.

We have a weather alert for Thursday due to the threat of severe storms. The SPC now has the Metroplex under an enhanced risk of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

We are looking at two rounds of rain and storms tomorrow. The first develops mid-morning with isolated severe storms possible.

This latest model run is developing the storms in our eastern counties, but we could see the storms initializing further west closer to the I-35 corridor and then heading east.

We could even see hail with diameters 2" or greater.

Then the cold air arrives on strong northerly winds making for a cold St. Patrick's day with highs in the lower 50s.

We are expecting near freezing temperatures for Saturday and Sunday mornings. You may want to postpone gardening plans this week or be prepared to cover up any sensitive vegetation for a few nights.