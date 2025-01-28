Heavy rain, flooding possible across North Texas Wednesday and Thursday

Heavy rain on the way, prompting First Alert Weather Days in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy rain and possible flooding.

An upper-level low-pressure system was over Arizona and New Mexico Wednesday morning but and area of energy will rotate around the southern side of the low and over North Texas, which increases rain coverage and intensity.

There was an area of low-pressure Wednesday morning near the Midland-Odessa area that lifted northeast. A warm front, associated with the low, moves closer to North Texas in the afternoon hours as well as a Pacific cold front. As these get closer, expect more widespread rain coverage and storms to develop.

The late-night hours and overnight look to be the most active with rain coverage increasing to 100% as a line of storms develops and moves into North Texas.

The National Weather Service storm prediction center keeps the threat of any severe weather at the lowest level, which is marginal, across North Texas. It does have parts under a slight risk of flooding due to the heavier rain overnight and the potential of training rain and storms.

Across Dallas-Fort Worth, 1"-3" of rain is possible by Thursday with some isolated amounts near 4" but the latest models are trending slightly lower with rainfall amounts. The rain and clouds clear west to east on Thursday and the First Alert Weather Day will drop in the early afternoon hours.

This weekend, make plans to soak up some North Texas sunshine and get outside with high temperatures warming well above average into the 70s to start February.

