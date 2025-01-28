Watch CBS News
Cloudy, dry Tuesday for North Texas before heavy rains soak the region

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Cloudy Tuesday ahead for North Texas before heavy rain arrives
Cloudy Tuesday ahead for North Texas before heavy rain arrives 02:06

Tuesday got off to a cloudy start in North Texas and will likely remain that way for the rest of the day. Most of the region will be dry, but rain chances will increase significantly in the middle of the week.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday for heavy rain and the chance of isolated storms. Rain chances are 70% during the day on Wednesday, 100% on Wednesday night and 90% on Thursday. 

image008.png

Heavy rain and possible flooding on Thursday morning could impact the commute, so North Texans should allow themselves extra time to get to work and school.

Most of the region will see 1 to 3 inches of rain, but up to 4 inches are possible.

image009.png

After the low pressure moves out of North Texas, temperatures will be nice into the weekend. With drier air in place, there will be plenty of sunshine to get outside and enjoy.

image010.png
