Weather Alerts on Wednesday and Thursday for North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) -- The First Alert Weather Team has issued weather alerts for Wednesday and Thursday due to the possibility of severe storms developing. Not everyone in North Texas will see storms on either day.

wednesday-severe-threat.png

The first half of Wednesday will be windy and warm with spotty showers, with the severe threat conditional on storms being able to overcome a cap. If they do, the storms would likely become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

The marginal risk is for areas west of I-35 and mainly after 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the severe threat is in the afternoon, ahead of a cold front moving into North Texas.

Thursday morning will be windy and warm with spotty showers. By the afternoon, storms will begin developing east of I-35, with a slight risk of severe storms to the east. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, with the potential for very large hail. The Metroplex is under a marginal risk.

thursday-severe-threat.png

If storm development follows the current projections, the Metroplex remains dry. But if it shifts to the west, the threat increases. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching it closely.

Cooler and drier air will arrive for Friday, with highs in the 70s.

7-day-forecast.png
