Weather Alerts issued for North Texas Wednesday night, Thursday morning

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Isolated afternoon storms in North Texas Wednesday, heavy rain overnight
Isolated afternoon storms in North Texas Wednesday, heavy rain overnight 03:00

NORTH TEXAS — Several rounds of storms and heavy rain are in store for North Texas over the next five days.

 Strong to severe storms could threaten the western counties Tuesday night.

There are weather alerts out for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon Wednesday. Severe weather is possible just to the south of the metroplex. Storm chances ramp up as we get into the night.

A wave of heavy rain with embedded storms is expected over North Texas sometime overnight into Thursday morning.

Large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding are the main threats with these storms. Please drive with care early on Thursday morning. High water could be over the roadways. Most of Thursday is expected to be dry. 

Another round of storms is expected Thursday night.

These are just the first waves of some very active weather ahead. We are expecting storms and a few more waves of heavy rain before we get to Monday. Some significant rain could fall over the next seven days.

DFW has already logged over a foot of rain this spring, since March 1. It's the wettest spring in over 20 years. 

May starts Wednesday. It is on average our wettest month of the year.

  Here is your 7-day forecast. We could be issuing more Weather Alerts as we approach the weekend.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 5:34 PM CDT

