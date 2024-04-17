Watch CBS News
Weather Alert issued for Thursday afternoon, evening

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Severe storms head for parts of North Texas Thursday
Severe storms head for parts of North Texas Thursday 02:37

NORTH TEXAS — We told you it was going to be warm and muggy Wednesday – we weren't kidding! 

Feels-like temps are in the low 90s for some; dew points are still in the upper 60s and low 70s as of 3:30 PM… it's feeling a little more like Florida than I'd prefer 😉

It will still be warm and muggy on Thursday. In fact, actual temps are forecast to reach the upper 80s and low 90s. But of course, we'll be more focused on our potential for severe weather.

We are still on track for seeing some strong to severe storms across parts of North Texas, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but we want to emphasize not everyone will see severe storms. 

We'll start to watch out to the west around 2 p.m. for cumulus clouds to start to build. This would be an indication that storm initiation is beginning.

From there, these storms will grow in a favorable environment for strong updrafts, AKA, large hail threat.  

This won't be an all-night event, and again, not everyone will see severe storms. But with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s before the front moves through, there will be a lot of instability in place.  

The Storm Prediction Center has once again expanded the level 2 "slight" risk area for North Texas, even compared to Dominic's update earlier Wednesday morning, to include more areas to the south and east.  

Once we get past Thursday's Weather Alert, we get ready for a cool and soggy weekend forecast. Rain chances are at 90% Saturday day/night, and some showers will linger Sunday morning, as well. The graphic above shows estimated rainfall totals from Thursday morning through midday Sunday and most of the area picks up 1-2" of rain.  

With the clouds and rain in place this weekend, temperatures will be in the low/mid-60s. Luckily, it gets nice again just in time for Earth Day on Monday!  

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 5:39 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

