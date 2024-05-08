Weather Alert continues due to threat of severe storms in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Severe storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

If you stepped outside on Wednesday, you know it felt like summer. We tied the afternoon temperature record of 95 degrees! The last time we were in the 90s, was February 26 when we hit 94.

As we head into the evening hours we are monitoring the potential for severe storms. So far, DFW is quiet but storms are developing to the south.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued in Collin County until 7:00 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas along and east of I-35 until 10 p.m.

A Weather Alert is issued for Wednesday evening, as storms are expected to develop along the dryline and cold front near the I-35 corridor.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

A Weather Alert is issued for Thursday due to the potential of another round of severe storms developing along the stalled-out frontal boundary.

The metroplex is at a level 3, Enhanced Risk with the main threats large hail and damaging winds.



Storms may develop shortly after lunch and track southeast through the evening hours.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler behind the cold front with highs back to normal topping out in the low 80s.

Unfortunately, rain chances return starting Saturday evening and pick up for Mother's Day. It will be a cool holiday with highs in the lower 70s.

The unsettled pattern and storm chances continue into next week.