By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

Missing Waxahachie 12-year-old found, AMBER Alert canceled
NORTH TEXAS - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a missing 12-year-old has been found.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the Waxahachie girl Thursday morning. Police believed the girl could have been in very serious danger. The Waxahachie Police Department had been working with the North Texas Trafficking Task Force to find her.

An AMBER Alert was also issued for her back in July 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 11:01 AM CST

