Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tanya Jackson out of Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE - An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Tanya Jackson out of Waxahachie.

She's been missing since Thursday morning. Waxahacie police tell us they are "deeply troubled regarding the safety and well-being" of her and they're asking for the public's help to find her.

Tanya is described as 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen on Brenna Road in Waxahachie around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Brenna Road is just west of Hwy 287 and near Oliver Clift Elementary School.

In a statement Waxahachie police said: "After investigating leads from cell phone calls, messages, and social media accounts from across the country and throughout the night, we have exhausted all possible leads. Our investigation has led us to believe that Tanya's well-being is at serious risk..."

Members of the Homeland Security Investigations North Texas Trafficking Task Force are also working to find Tanya.

When we asked Waxahachie police why those two entities are involved in the case, they told us, "The North Texas Trafficking Task Force is a proactive investigative team with tremendous resources available. Because of their capabilities and expertise in locating missing individuals, we were happy to utilize their assistance."

If you've seen Tanya or know where she might be, police are asking you to contact them immediately.