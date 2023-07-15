Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert canceled for Waxahachie 11-year-old

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The AMBER Alert for an 11-year-old in Waxahachie has been canceled. Waxahachie police confirmed the update with CBS News Texas after the alert was no longer on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website. 

The police did not share any other details, other than she was found and safe as of Sunday morning.

The alert was initially issued for Tanya Jackson Saturday, with law enforcements believing she was in grave or immediate danger.

