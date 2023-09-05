Watch live: Ken Paxton impeachment trial

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is only the third Texas official, and second statewide, to be impeached.

If convicted, he will be permanently removed from office and may also be prevented from ever holding office in Texas again.

How did we get here? Catch up on everything you need to know here.

Paxton's impeachment trial begins Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

