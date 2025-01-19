Warming shelters open across North Texas

Watch CBS News
By S.E. Jenkins

NORTH TEXAS — A cold front moved into North Texas, dropping temperatures into the 20s and wind chills into the single digits and teens and prompting warming shelters in the area to open their doors.

Warming shelters in the DFW metroplex include:  

Tarrant County

  • Arlington Corps Community Center
  • Arlington Life Shelter
  • Salvation Army - Arlington
  • Presbyterian Night Shelter
  • United Gospel Mission
  • The Mabee Social Service Center   
  • St. Andrews - Grand Prairie Homeless Outreach Organization

Dallas County

  • Christ Church - Irving
  • Fair Park - Grand Place Building (pets welcome)
  • Libraries and recreation centers
  • Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
  • Garland Corps Community Center
  • Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
  • Richardson Police Department Admin Building
  • Richardson Fire Department Station 3
  • Richardson Fire Department Station 6

Denton County

  • Denton Corps Community Center
  • Lewisville Corps Community Center

Collin County

  • Plano Corps Community Center
  • EPIC
  • McKinney Corps Community Center
S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

