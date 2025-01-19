Warming shelters open across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — A cold front moved into North Texas, dropping temperatures into the 20s and wind chills into the single digits and teens and prompting warming shelters in the area to open their doors.

Warming shelters in the DFW metroplex include:

Tarrant County

Arlington Corps Community Center

Arlington Life Shelter

Salvation Army - Arlington

Presbyterian Night Shelter

United Gospel Mission

The Mabee Social Service Center

St. Andrews - Grand Prairie Homeless Outreach Organization

Dallas County

Christ Church - Irving

Fair Park - Grand Place Building (pets welcome)

Libraries and recreation centers

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church

Garland Corps Community Center

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

Richardson Police Department Admin Building

Richardson Fire Department Station 3

Richardson Fire Department Station 6

Denton County

Denton Corps Community Center

Lewisville Corps Community Center

Collin County

Plano Corps Community Center

EPIC

McKinney Corps Community Center