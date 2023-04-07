Warmer temps and mostly dry conditions expected this Easter weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As we move through your Friday, prepare for a few showers here and there.

CBSNewsTexas.com

A front remains stalled to our southeast, giving way to unsettled conditions here in North Texas. So, as we move through the day, have an umbrella on hand. A few scattered showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30-40%.

CBSNewsTexas.com

Even higher rain chances are expected well south of I-20. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

CBSNewsTexas.com

A few showers are also possible tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

CBSNewsTexas.com

On Saturday, we're not expecting a washout. But a few lingering showers are possible through the morning. Then, we'll see partial clearing by afternoon. In fact, we should see some peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

CBSNewsTexas.com

For Easter Sunday, we're expecting decent weather. Morning temperatures will be in the low 50s for sunrise services. Then, by afternoon, we'll have temperatures in the low 70s. We'll see partly sunny skies. Happy Easter!

CBSNewsTexas.com

Early next week, we have a few more showers in your forecast. On Monday, rain chances are around 30%, then down to 20% on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s through midweek. By Thursday, we'll be back in the low 80s.

CBSNewsTexas.com

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible (30%). Lows in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Lingering AM Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Easter Sunday: Partly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.

Enjoy your weekend!