Warm weekend ahead for North Texas

By Erin Moran

NORTH TEXAS — Despite highs warming into the mid-80s for DFW this afternoon, northerly winds had it feeling comfortable Friday, even if it was slightly above normal for this time of year. 

More puffy cumulus clouds have developed Friday afternoon, but not much in the way of shower activity. There hasn't been any confirmation that anything along the Red River has reached the ground.  

Rain chances are minimal and only in the forecast through sunset.  

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and lows will drop into the 60s. North Texas will have a pleasant start to what will be a sunny and warm weekend. 

It'll get breezier heading into Sunday, and those southerly winds on Monday and Tuesday will definitely be noticeable. Very low rain chances ahead on Tuesday, but it's more likely the rain will return for more of the area by Wednesday and into Thursday. That's when highs should drop into the 80s with more clouds and some stormy weather around. 

Be sure to take some time to enjoy the warm and sun this weekend.

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 4:51 PM CDT

