Warm weekend ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Despite highs warming into the mid-80s for DFW this afternoon, northerly winds had it feeling comfortable Friday, even if it was slightly above normal for this time of year.

CBS News Texas

More puffy cumulus clouds have developed Friday afternoon, but not much in the way of shower activity. There hasn't been any confirmation that anything along the Red River has reached the ground.

CBS News Texas

Rain chances are minimal and only in the forecast through sunset.

CBS News Texas

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and lows will drop into the 60s. North Texas will have a pleasant start to what will be a sunny and warm weekend.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

It'll get breezier heading into Sunday, and those southerly winds on Monday and Tuesday will definitely be noticeable. Very low rain chances ahead on Tuesday, but it's more likely the rain will return for more of the area by Wednesday and into Thursday. That's when highs should drop into the 80s with more clouds and some stormy weather around.

CBS News Texas

Be sure to take some time to enjoy the warm and sun this weekend.