Warm weather returns to North Texas this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking a couple of chilly mornings in North Texas, but warmer weather is moving in.

As we move through your Monday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s for most areas. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. In fact, most communities might stay shy of 70 degrees. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we'll see mainly clear skies. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and the low to mid 40s.

On Tuesday morning, bundle up! We'll start the day in the upper 30s and the low to mid 40s. Much of the Metroplex will be in the 40s though. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We'll see sunny skies.

As an area of high pressure pushes farther east, our temperatures will gradually warm up.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the low 80s by afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the 80s by Thursday. A cold front will swing through North Texas, but much of the rain will likely stay away from our viewing area. We can't rule out a stray shower late Thursday evening.

On Friday, highs will be in the mid 80s. Then, by Saturday afternoon, some areas will be near 90 degrees.