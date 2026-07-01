Visually impaired North Texas girl enjoys drone show, thanks to company

Paesyn Stallcup CBS News Texas

As families across North Texas get ready to celebrate the 4th of July, one local family reached out to a drone company with a simple request: make the show more accessible for their visually impaired daughter.

As hundreds of families gather for the North Tarrant Chamber Family Fireworks and Drone Show, for Krissy Burke and her 10-year-old daughter, Paesyn Stallcup, it's the drones they've been looking forward to most.

"She's usually kind of bored at fireworks shows, and so I'm like maybe I can give her something to where she can understand what we're all seeing," said Burke.

Paesyn is visually impaired, and she's an avid K-pop Demon Hunters fan.

"We're going up," Paesyn sang as CBS News Texas asked her who her favorite artist is.

Before the show, Burke reached out to Sky Elements Drone Shows, hoping they could send still images of all the drone sequences that would be shown.

"Honestly, I didn't have any expectations. I was just hopeful that they would send a few of the images so that could make it accessible for her to feel," Burke said.

The images can be loaded into a special device called the Monarch, which converts images into Braille, allowing Paesyn to feel each drone design before it appears in the sky. And after just a few back-and-forth messages with the company, Sky Elements agreed, turning that request into a memorable experience for the entire family.

"It was really cool that they actually responded. I know they're busy doing all this, and I wasn't sure I would get a response at all, but I was hopeful," Burke said.

The company not only sent the images ahead of time for Paesyn to load into her device, but they even invited the family behind the scenes to experience the drones up close before takeoff.

"I just hope she takes away something truly special where she can be a part of something that she doesn't normally get to be a part of," said Preston Wart, the president of Sky Elements Drone Shows. "So that she can understand what's going to happen in the sky, rather than just having to rely on someone describing it to her."

And finding this type of accessibility for the visually impaired is rare. Ben Davisson is Paesyn's visually impaired teacher. He's worked with her since she was 16 months old.

"You don't know what you don't know," Davisson said. "Seeing this, I'm hoping it will get the word out to other companies who do this. Provide images on your website so parents can have access to give them to their students, to their children."

As the sun finally set, Paesyn's big moment was in action, giving her the chance to experience the 4th of July in a way she'll never forget.

"It's cool," she said as she enjoyed the show on her device.