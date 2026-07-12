Viral East Dallas coffee shop fears major sales drop amid six-week road closure

Construction plans disrupt business in East Dallas. Just a few days ago, the owners of Juju's Coffee off La Vista Drive in Dallas were informed by Oncor that the street on which their shop is located will be closed.

One of the owners, Nick Rocha, said the closure will last six weeks, but if there are any delays, it could be extended until October.

The coffee shop, which opened in 2023, has recently gained a lot of popularity. One of their drinks, called the "do-si-dos," has gone viral, and now they have lines out the door on a regular basis.

"It's a peanut butter milk latte… We probably doubled our sales or more if I had to be honest," said Rocha.

Since the drink's release in April, the flow of customers has been nonstop.

"We were like, 'We'll go viral and then we'll die out.' Then we're like, 'Well, when is it going to be over, because we're just getting slammed?' We were both doing like 60- to 70-hour weeks… And it just kept going, and it turned from like, 'Okay, we're scared of it,' to, 'Okay, we can do this,'" said Rojas.

Rojas says that just as they were adjusting to the new normal, the notice from Oncor came.

"They were just like, 'Yeah, so we're going to close the street, sorry.' That was tough… because we're in the middle of dreaming and vision casting for what's coming and what's next," said Rojas.

Starting July 20, La Vista Drive will be closed, sidewalk accessibility will be difficult, and street visibility will be too. Rojas believes the impact could drop their sales by about 50%. He says they've had meetings with the city and Oncor, but says there's nothing they can do, and now their only plea is to their customers.

"Anybody that comes in and supports, it's a genuine gratitude from us," said Rojas.